Jerry Lee Richards, Sr. passed away at his home at the age of 46 on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born October 23, 1972 in Killeen, Texas to John "Al" and Sandra Richards. Jerry was the devoted husband of Tina Richards. Cherished father of Jerry Lee Richards, Jr., Justin Alton Richards, Sabrena Inskip, Stacey Brathbury (Cory), Charity Richards, Samantha Keister, Tabitha and Thomas Dilas . Loving grandfather of Charlotte Brathbury, Mikayla Brathbury, Briley Flettrich, Ellee Richards, X'Dravien Richards and Landon Meaux. Grandson of the late John Irby Richards, Jr., James R. and Mary Cline and Barbara J. Reed. The family would also like to make special mention of the late Eugene Cox, who was Jerry's co-worker and best friend. Jerry also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles and cousins to cherish his memory. Jerry was a dedicated employee of The Clothes Spin/Hula Mae's Tropic Wash for almost ten years. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. A visitation and words of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10:00am until 2:00pm. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 5, 2019