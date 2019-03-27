The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Jerry Louis Manuel Sr.

Jerry Louis Manuel Sr. Obituary
Jerry Louis Manuel, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a native of Boothville, LA. Beloved son of Pearlie Davis Manuel and the late George Manuel, Sr. Husband of Vera Jones Manuel. Beloved father of Jerry Manuel, Jr., Tiffany Manuel, and the late Tera Manuel Autmon. Brother of Barbara (Fredrick) Ragas, Gloria (Lionel) Wright, Judith (late Irvin) Riley, Jerome and Brenda Manuel, Capricia (Michael) Powell, Sr., bother-in-law Melvin (the late Helen) Pansy, Sr., Georgia Powell, George, Peggy and Gary Manuel. Jerry is survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, Officers and Members of Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church of Arcola are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053 from 7:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 11:00 AM at Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church of Arcola, 15727 Hwy. 10, Roseland, LA, Rev. John Smith, Pastor and Officiant. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time. Interment: Mt. Canaan M.B.C. Cemetery. Arrangements by Rhodes. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
