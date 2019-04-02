Services St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home 701 W VIRTUE ST Chalmette , LA 70043 (504) 279-6376 Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Alfonso Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Martin Alfonso Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry Martin Alfonso, Sr., passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was 86 years old. Cherished husband of 52 years, of Ramona Hoffmann Alfonso. Loving father of Gerry Ann Morales (Mickey), Lynn Alfonso (Mona Lisa), Kim Alfonso (the late Shirley), Joey Alfonso (Kellie), Nicky Alfonso (Lisa), Theresa Denley (Jamie), and the late Jerry M. Alfonso, Jr. Proud grandpa of 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Brother of Jesse Alfonso (the late Mary Jean), Terry Alfonso, Sr. (Tinta), and the late Vernon Alfonso (Janis), and the late Nathan Alfonso (Bertha). He was the nephew of Allen Perez. He was preceded in death by his dear first wife, Verma Anglada, of 15 years, and by his parents, Cecile Perez Alfonso and Martin Alfonso. Jerry is survived by his furbabies, Dukie and Kikki, and by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Jerry was the quintessential Canary Islander or Isleno descendant. He was born at Delacroix Island, the son of Martin Alfonso and Cecile Perez. The progenitor of the Alfonso family in St. Bernard Parish was Diego Alfonso, a native of Icod de los Vinos in Tenerife Island. Diego was awarded a land grant by the Spanish Government along Bayou Terre aux Boeufs in 1779, so that he was a founder of St. Bernard Parish. The Alfonso family became one with the land they settled and built. Jerry was always proud of his heritage. Spanish, more particularly the "idioma Canaria," was his first language. Indeed, he matured in a community where Spanish was virtually the only spoken language. His father and extended family taught him to hunt and fish, and hunt alligators. Jerry followed suit, teaching young people about hunting, fishing and the wetlands. In 1976, Jerry became a charter member of Los Islenos Heritage and Cultural Society, and he vigorously supported the work of the Society throughout his life. When Adolfo Suarez, the first prime minister of Spain following the Franco Regime, visited St. Bernard in March of 1981, he was one of those who greeted the former prime minister, shucking sacks of oysters for Mr. Suarez and his delegation. Every delegation of Canary Islanders who visited St. Bernard was greeted by Jerry, who spoke in Spanish to them. Jerry loved children and delighted in holding a duck calling contest annually during the Isleno Fiesta. He participated in the first Museum Days in 1981, and in all subsequent Museum Days programs until his health deteriorated, discussing trapping, commercial fishing and alligator hunting. Jerry became a talented carver of duck decoys and was always ready to build palmetto (palmito in Spanish) huts, just as he had in his youth. Radio Canarias interviewed Jerry, as did many local, national and Spanish news agencies about the Islenos of St. Bernard. True to his Isleno heritage, Jerry was a talented carpenter, and was one of those who worked on repairing the Isleno Museum, before it was donated by the Molero family to the Los Islenos Society, in 1980. Jerry Alfonso's exuberance in his cultural identity, and the pride he consistently manifested in his heritage was an inspiration to us all! Always gracious, warm and welcoming, he loved to recount stories from his past, and the past of his ancestors. The Isleno Community has lost a great advocate. An evening visitation will be held for Jerry on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette. On Friday, April 5, 2019, a visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service in Jerry's honor at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, in St. Bernard. To sign and view the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries