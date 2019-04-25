Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 (985)-863-5733 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Williams Funeral Home 67525 Highway 41 Pearl River , LA 70452 Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Jerry Wayne Harvey Jr. passed away. A native of New Orleans, La. and resident of Colorado for the last 19 years, Jerry lived and loved with all he had, and family was the most important part of his life. His lively personality served him well in a profession, which he dearly loved in which his employer and clients became family as well. He was happiest when surrounded by friends and family and showing them his love by cooking for them the Cajun and Creole food he loved so much. He was an avid fan of his beloved hometown Saints and the Colorado Rockies, his adopted home. He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Harvey and his two children, Colin Wayne Harvey, (Malena) and Peyton Monroe Harvey, his beloved bassets, Flambeaux and Nola, his mother, Cynthia Chanel Cutrer of Slidell, La., and stepmother, Martha Harvey of Saucier, Ms. Also survived by sister, Karen Argeanton, (James) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and niece as well as a large loving chosen family in Colorado. Jerry is also preceded in death by his father, the late Jerry Wayne Harvey Sr., his grandparents, Claude Monroe Cutrer and Margaret Balint Cutrer and Charles Houston Harvey and Ann Rogers Harvey. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La. Interment to follow at Evans Creek Cemetery, Pearl River, La., following the service on Saturday. Flowers are appreciated however, if you prefer to make a donation in Jerry's name, the family has requested that the donations go to On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Jerry Wayne Harvey Jr. passed away. A native of New Orleans, La. and resident of Colorado for the last 19 years, Jerry lived and loved with all he had, and family was the most important part of his life. His lively personality served him well in a profession, which he dearly loved in which his employer and clients became family as well. He was happiest when surrounded by friends and family and showing them his love by cooking for them the Cajun and Creole food he loved so much. He was an avid fan of his beloved hometown Saints and the Colorado Rockies, his adopted home. He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Harvey and his two children, Colin Wayne Harvey, (Malena) and Peyton Monroe Harvey, his beloved bassets, Flambeaux and Nola, his mother, Cynthia Chanel Cutrer of Slidell, La., and stepmother, Martha Harvey of Saucier, Ms. Also survived by sister, Karen Argeanton, (James) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and niece as well as a large loving chosen family in Colorado. Jerry is also preceded in death by his father, the late Jerry Wayne Harvey Sr., his grandparents, Claude Monroe Cutrer and Margaret Balint Cutrer and Charles Houston Harvey and Ann Rogers Harvey. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La. Interment to follow at Evans Creek Cemetery, Pearl River, La., following the service on Saturday. Flowers are appreciated however, if you prefer to make a donation in Jerry's name, the family has requested that the donations go to [email protected] Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close