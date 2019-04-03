|
|
Jerry Wayne Mooney passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in New Orleans, LA at the age of 54. He was born in Bogalusa, LA and lived in Franklinton, LA for most of his life. Jerry loved John Wayne movies and playing his guitar. His wife Rita was the biggest part of his heart, and he loved to spend time with grandkids. Son of Wilmer Roy Mooney and Geri Lee Mooney. Loving husband of Rita Mooney for 25 years. Devoted father of Jessica, Daniel, and Joe. Grandfather of Brad, Brooke, William, Savannah, Hunter, Levi, and Mason. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Serenity Funeral Home 20419 Hwy 36, Covington, LA on Friday, April 05, 2019. Immediate family will arrive at 10:00 AM, friends 10:30 AM and the Service at noon. Internment in Willie Cemetery, Folsom, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019