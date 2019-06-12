Jesse L. Palmore, Jr., age 82, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was a native of Kiln, MS, a former resident of Gulfport MS, and a resident of New Orleans, LA for 63 years. Jesse was employed as the Head Porter of the Maisonette Hotel and retired after over 20 years of dedicated and exceptional service. He was the lead singer of the True Tones and the Friendly Five Gospel Singers, with whom he travelled near and far spreading the word of God through songs. Beloved husband of the late Georgiana Rayfield Palmore. Devoted father of Cynthia Winzy, Virginia Walker, Williemae Butler, Antoinette (Edward) Bradstreet, Latashia (Bryan) Holmes, Rosalie and Kara Palmore, and the late Barbara Ann, Deborah Ann, MacArthur, Jesse Lee, Jesse Lee IV, Jesse Lee III, and Guste. Loving companion of Ethel Keller. Son of the late Jesse Lee Palmore, Sr., and Mary Jane Paige. Brother of Mary (Dr. Byron) Brazier, Diane Coleman, and the late James, Willie and Patricia Williams, Margaret and Geraldine Palmore. Brother-in-law of Vivian Frances; he was preceded in death by 4 sisters-in-law and 2 brothers-in-law. Jesse is also survived by 28 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Loving Four Baptist Tabernacle and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Loving Four Baptist Tabernacle, 2900 Thalia Street New Orleans, LA on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Matthew Tanner, Jr., officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery-New Orleans, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary