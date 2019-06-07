The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Marrero - Marrero
6820 W. B. Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
504-348-1896
Jessie Andrews
More Obituaries for Jessie Andrews
Jessie 'Jeff' Andrews


Jessie 'Jeff' Andrews Obituary
Jessie "Jeff" Andrews, a Retired Electrician/Carpenter entered peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 59. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Jeff, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, served his country as a member of the United States Army. Beloved husband of Norma Andrews. Devoted father of Jessica Andrews, Janae Rivers, and Jessie Simmons. Stepfather of Chris Simmons, Normanesha Simmons, and Jeromy Jackson. Son of the late Simon Mullens and Amanda Jones Andrews Mullens. Brother of Ronald, Al and Donald Andrews, Cynthia Reed, and the late Walter Andrews, Jr., Doris A. Davis, Betty J. Andrews, and Lease Andrews; also survived by 9 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Elder Ricky Randall, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 8, 2019
