Jessie D. Varnado, Jr. aged 69, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in New Orleans, Jessie was married to Lauralyn F. Varnado for 39 years, until her death. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict, was a member of the Teamsters Union, and drove for United Cab until his retirement. He loved gardening, making people laugh, costuming, casino trips with his sisters and going out dancing with his lifelong friend and sweetheart, Linda Macaluso. He is survived by his children, Brandalyn V. Breaux (Larry), Bambi V. Steele (Sean Keith) and Nicole B. Martin; by his grandchildren, Gage, Brianna, Seth, Jace, Cedric, and Victoria; by his sisters Sharon V. Pepperman (Robert), Patricia V. Moore (Robert), sister-in-law Cindy B. Varnado , and countless nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia L. Varnado, father Jessie D. Varnado, Sr. and brother, Lawrence C. Varnado, Sr. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A memorial service will be held in his honor at 1:00 PM. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 21, 2019
