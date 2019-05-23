Jessie Lee Philson passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 73. Born in New Orleans, LA in 1945, she leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Sherlyn Richardson and Corinthia Floyd; grandchildren, Jacquetta, Marquita, Niesha, Courtney, Ke'Erica, Ke'Ryan and Destiny; five sisters, Ozar Brisco, Carolyn Mattio, Beverly Wilson, Jocelyn Solomon, and Sandra Tate; two brothers, Louis Mitchell Jr. and David Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Mitchell Sr. and Lorraine Mitchell; her husband, Noah Philson; two children, Lanes Dorsey and Germaine Mitchell; and sister, Ozell Johnson. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Reaping the Harvest International Ministry, 5123 Dauphine Street, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 10400 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019