Jesus Angel Fructuoso went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 35. Proud father of Ari Washington and Cindy Yamileth Fructuoso. Beloved son of Angel Fructuoso and Alba Martinez. Grandson of Celia Lagunas Salinas. Loving brother of Erik Fructuoso, Chris Fructuoso, and Wendy Lizette Fructuoso Jaramillo (Luis). Uncle of Mya and Emma Fructuoso. Nephew of Francelia Martinez, Antonio Martinez, Maria DeJesus Martinez, Thomas Martinez, Carolina Martinez, and Ricarda Fructuoso. Services were privately held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery in Metairie, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 29, 2019