Jimmie Paul Wright born on July 10th, 1937, passed away at the age of 81 on June 12th, 2019. He was a native of Vandalia, IL and a resident of Paulina, LA. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Wright; sons, Jimmie Wright and his wife Sabine Wright; daughters, Michele Wright Martin (Frank McNesse), Cherri Steinhauer; brothers, John, Larry (Donna), Mickey Joe, Ronnie (Jill), and Phillip (Julie) Wright; sisters, Kay, Willms, Cathy Chandler and Debbie Smith (Herb). Jimmie is also survived by his grandchildren, Monica Mayers (Cody), Matthew Steinhauer (Jennifer), Jamie Veron, Julia Wright, Maggie Steinhauer and Ivana Wright; great-grandchildren, Destanie Ruiz, Dylan Ruiz, Cambrea Mayers, Jack Steinhauer, Chloe Mayers, Coen Mayers and Jaimie Steinhauer. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Margaret Wright; brothers, Eddie Lee Wright and Jackie George Wright; grandparents, Howard Josiah and Sara Catherine Wright and one grandchild, Michael James Delahoussaye. The family would like to thank Journey Hospice for their compassionate care during the last few months as well as First Baptist Church for their support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. Donations can be made at 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. 1-800-4PD-INFO. A Memorial Visit will be from 9:00am until 12:00pm at Rose Lynn Funeral Services in Lutcher, LA on Saturday June 15th, 2019. Religious services will be at 12 Noon at the funeral home and a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bethleham Cemetery in Mulberry, IL.

