Jo Ann Lovetro Perkins passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on the morning of Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was a longtime resident of River Ridge, Louisiana. She was the beloved wife of the late Sidney Perkins Jr. Mother of Terry Perkins, Kathy Perkins and Timmy Perkins (Jonni). Grandmother of Autumn Gordon (Jordan), Blaine Perkins, Jordyn Perkins and the late Aubrey Pitre. Great-grandmother of Colton Gordon. She was the daughter of the late Rosie Petrolia Lovetro and Joseph Lovetro. Adoring sister of Gloria Lowe, Gayle Simoneaux, Jean Housey and the late Angela Saponara and Anthony Lovetro. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Judy Perkins Raviotta (Johnny) and many nieces and nephews. She loved to bowl and was an avid bowler at Colonial Club Bowling Center for many years. She was a member of St. Matthew Church. She retired after 25 years of service from 1st Lake Properties. Jo Ann enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports especially her granddaughter Jordyn's softball games. She loved to watch LSU and Saints games with family. Family was the most important thing to Jo Ann. Whether it was a crawfish boil, pool party or the family Christmas party she was always smiling and having fun. She loved to spend every Monday playing scrabble with her sisters. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019