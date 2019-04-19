Jo Ann Radosti Molinario passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon C. Molinario, Sr. for 55 years and the mother of Leon C. Molinario, Jr. (Kristen) and Deborah M. Graham (Douglas). She was the grandmother of Carla M. Waguespack (Michael), Brittany B. Taylor and Leon J. Molinario (Christina) and the great-grandmother of Leon B. Molinario. Daughter of the late Joseph M. Radosti and Rosie Fallo Radosti. Sister of the late June R. Tracy (Richard), Anna Mae R. Haggerty (John), Doris Radosti and Joseph M. Radosti. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Janice Radosti and numerous nieces and nephews. Jo Ann was a devoted employee of the Hotel Monteleone for 40 years and was a member of the Bugs Bunny Club of St. Anthony of Padua since the 1930's. She especially enjoyed her time with her family at the casinos. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Graveside service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To access the interment site, please follow the red arrows. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary