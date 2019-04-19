The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Jo Ann Molinario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo Ann Radosti Molinario

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jo Ann Radosti Molinario Obituary
Jo Ann Radosti Molinario passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 84. She was the beloved wife of the late Leon C. Molinario, Sr. for 55 years and the mother of Leon C. Molinario, Jr. (Kristen) and Deborah M. Graham (Douglas). She was the grandmother of Carla M. Waguespack (Michael), Brittany B. Taylor and Leon J. Molinario (Christina) and the great-grandmother of Leon B. Molinario. Daughter of the late Joseph M. Radosti and Rosie Fallo Radosti. Sister of the late June R. Tracy (Richard), Anna Mae R. Haggerty (John), Doris Radosti and Joseph M. Radosti. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Janice Radosti and numerous nieces and nephews. Jo Ann was a devoted employee of the Hotel Monteleone for 40 years and was a member of the Bugs Bunny Club of St. Anthony of Padua since the 1930's. She especially enjoyed her time with her family at the casinos. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Graveside service on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. To access the interment site, please follow the red arrows. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now