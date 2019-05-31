Jo Ann Schilling Peterson, devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at the age of 68. A lifelong New Orleanian, Mrs. Peterson is survived by her husband, George William Peterson; their three children, Courtney Elizabeth Peterson, Ashley Peterson Walter (Will), and Kyle George Peterson; and three grandchildren, Gillian 'Gigi' Ann Gsell, William Schilling Walter and Brooks George Walter. She is also survived by her mother, Vita Guarino Schilling and her brother Richard Michael Schilling (Donna). Mrs. Peterson was born in New Orleans, LA on January 2, 1951, the daughter of Vita Guarino Schilling and the late Richard George Schilling. She attended Sacred Heart High School and then began her professional career as a legal secretary in 1968 and continued in this field for 51 years. She was a well-respected member of the Jones Walker Law Firm for over 40 years. Mrs. Peterson loved cooking, golf, St. Joseph, reading, Mardi Gras, the Fairgrounds, the beach, entertaining loved ones around her dining room table, and spending time with her precious grandchildren. She will be missed by many, as her wit and compassion could make anyone feel loved and special. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1307 Louisiana Avenue in New Orleans, on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the church beginning at 9:00 AM. A private interment will take place at Lake Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to leave condolences and fond memories at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 7, 2019