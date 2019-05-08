Services E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2260 W. 21st Avenue Covington , LA 70433 (985) 892-9222 Resources More Obituaries for Joan Keller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Arnold Keller

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joan Arnold Keller, 83, died peacefully at her home on May 6, 2019. A longtime resident of Mandeville, Mrs. Keller touched the lives of many in the local community through her faith, compassion, generosity, kindness, love, and strength. Always a fun-loving and active presence in the lives of her children, Mrs. Keller served as den mother for numerous Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops, and could be counted on as an engaged PTA and school board member. She chaired multiple fundraisers for each school her children attended and as well as for a variety of community organizations. She put her love of athletic competition to good use by helping to establish and coach basketball and volleyball teams at St. Scholastica Academy, and by coaching 4th ward basketball and volleyball teams. She also enjoyed playing tennis with her own circle of friends. Mrs. Keller was an advocate for her beloved oak trees, and once saved a live oak tree in Mandeville by tying 100 yellow ribbons to it and placing her children around the trunk to prevent it from being cut down. Mrs. Keller attended Holy Name of Jesus Elementary School in New Orleans, and graduated from Mercy Academy as Valedictorian. She received a BS in Medical Technology from Loyola University New Orleans in 1957, where she met her future husband, Gerald (Jerry) C. Keller. Mrs. Keller worked at the Hotel Dieu Blood Bank and later at Mercy Hospital New Orleans. In 1985 she founded and served as president of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Association of Bone Marrow Donor Registries, the first of its kind in the United States. Mrs. Keller assisted in setting up registries across the United States and Europe. Many years later, she rejoiced when she herself matched and was able to donate her own bone marrow. Mrs. Keller lived a life of faith by example every day of her life, demonstrating her unwavering belief in God through a lifetime of volunteerism and community activism. She received many awards, including the New Orleans Archdiocese's Regina Matrum Award in 1981, which recognizes an outstanding and representative Catholic mother of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. In addition, she later received the New Orleans Archdiocese St. Louis award. Mrs. Keller continued to contribute to her parish church late in life as a member of the Our Lady of the Lake Alter Society and as a church usher. Mrs. Keller was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Marie Keller, her parents, the late Dr. John G. Arnold and Marion O'Loughlin Arnold, and her sister, Mary Arnold Toups. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dr. Gerald (Jerry) Keller; sons Gerald (Chris) C. Keller JR. (wife Marilyn), John A. Keller (wife Midge), Col. Daniel A. Keller retired (wife Wendy), Michael "Scott" Keller (wife Diane), Roger J. Keller II (wife Allyson), Lt. Col. Gregory G. Keller (wife Bethany), and daughters Jennifer K. Walkenford (husband Jon), daughter Jody K. Birotte (husband Byron), and Joan (Joni) M. Keller; 30 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. She also served as a friend, and surrogate mother and grandmother to countless others in the Mandeville community throughout the years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21st Ave. Covington, LA 70433 on Sunday May 12th from 5 pm to 8 pm and on Monday May 13th at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church 312 Lafitte Street Mandeville, LA 70448 from 2:00 PM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 13th at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 3:00 p.m. Interment in Mandeville Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Kickin' Parkinson's, a Team Fox in support of . Donations may be either be mailed to Kickin' Parkinson's, 3500 N. Causeway Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002 or donations can be made at www.kickinparkinsons.com. We would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice and Golden Concierge for their many hours of loving care. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 13, 2019