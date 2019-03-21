Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Davis Luke. View Sign

Joan Davis Luke entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 75 years old. A devoted wife and mother. She was the loving daughter of the late George Davis and Eunice Copelin Davis, and wife of Gilbert Luke Sr. A devoted mother of Gilbert Luke Jr (Denise), Shelita Luke, Trisa Harwell (Brett), the late Troy Luke, Keya Luke and Keila Luke. Beloved grandmother of Rickey Chaney Jr., Shadana Chaney, Phillip Lewis, Anya Rainwater, Tiera Lewis, Anthony Lewis, Stefan Harwell, Aaron Harwell, Isaiah Harwell, Joshua Harwell, and 10 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Crystal Mae Glapion. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral mass at St Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church 4700 Pineda St. NOLA on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Visitation 11:00am-12:30pm Services @ 12:30p.m. Interment Rest Haven Cemetery, 10400 Old Gentilly Rd New Orleans, LA. Services entrusted to Eternal Rest Funeral Home of Dallas, TX and Heritage Funeral Directors of New Orleans, LA.

4101 Saint Claude Ave.

New Orleans , LA 70117

