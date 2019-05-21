Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Delores Johnson Martin. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Joan Delores (Johnson) Martin passed away on May 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Martin; former wife of the late Edward Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earline Lopez Johnson Rivers and James D. Johnson Sr.; stepfather, Thomas Rivers Sr.; sons, Kenneth M. Parker and Eric J. Parker; brother, James D. Johnson Jr.; sisters, Viola Johnson, Carolyn Johnson, and Norma Johnson; and stepbrothers, David Hunter, Thomas Rivers Jr., and Henry Rivers. Joan is survived by her brothers, Ralph R. Johnson Sr., Robert L. Johnson Sr., and Tommy A. Johnson Sr.; and sisters, Francis E. Johnson - Brown, Iona Harris, Lilian Simms, and Geneva Johnson. She also leaves daughters-in-law Roslyn M. Robert, and Lana T. Britton; 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Members of Greater St. Mary Baptist, Ashbury United Methodist White Dove, employees of Ward Lombard, and Trinity neurological rehab Center, Friends and family members may attend the wake on Friday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, 1533 Horace St., Algiers, Louisiana, 70114. A funeral service will take place, officiated by James Dean Robinson, on Saturday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater St. Mary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.

