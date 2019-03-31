|
|
Joan Dorothy Shadran Sylvester passed away peacefully at the age of 84. She was native of Missouri and a longtime resident of River Ridge, LA. She was also a longtime member and past President of the N.O. Geological Auxiliary. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Shadran. Joan is survived by her loving husband, Robert K. Sylvester; daughter, Sharon Sylvester DeLanzo (Rick); grandchildren, Amanda Armand Lass (Jacob); and great grandchildren, Jayden Lass. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1pm. A visitation will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019