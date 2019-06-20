The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church and Shrine
3601 Transcontinental Ave.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church and Shrine
3601 Transcontinental Ave.
Metairie, LA
View Map
1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joan Elliott Hoffman Obituary
Joan Elliott Hoffman, age 88, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on June 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Luther Sexton Elliott and Margorie Kirschenheuter Elliott. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond G. Hoffman Sr. and is survived by her children, Joan H. Breaux (Warren), Raymond G. Hoffman Jr. (Linda), Virginia H. Rehm (Rick), Barbara H. Tucker (Rusty), and Deborah H. Rau, 19 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren, sisters, Marge Elliott Duff, and Julie Elliott Baudry, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Bay St. Louis, where she attended St. Joseph's Academy and upon graduating, she came to New Orleans, Louisiana and worked briefly for Piggly-Wiggly and later the California Company. She also sold Avon products for over 40 years and was a member of the President's club. She was a member of the St. Edward the Confessor Altar Society and volunteered countless hours to the school. In 1990 she was awarded the Order of St. Louis Medallion. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church and Shrine, 3601 Transcontinental Ave., Metairie, Louisiana on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm, with Visitation with the family from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at St. Patrick No. 1, 5000 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana. Online condolences may be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 21, 2019
