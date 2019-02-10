The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gunther Hooks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Gunther Hooks Obituary
The youngest child born to Charles Lawrence Gunther and Norma Jones Gunther. Joan Gunther Hooks passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents; brother, Earl Jr. (E J) Gunther and sister, Myra Gunther Berthiaume. She is survived by her beloved husband Lamar O. Hooks and son Lamar O. (Neal) Hooks, Jr. (Natalie); numerous cherished nieces Leslie B. Klos (Jimmy) and nephews; a much loved cousin, Cathy S. Toepfer (Henry); great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. preceding Mass. Interment will be private. Donations to St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 1609 Carrollton Avenue Metairie, LA 70005 preferred, in lieu of flowers.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now