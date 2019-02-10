|
The youngest child born to Charles Lawrence Gunther and Norma Jones Gunther. Joan Gunther Hooks passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents; brother, Earl Jr. (E J) Gunther and sister, Myra Gunther Berthiaume. She is survived by her beloved husband Lamar O. Hooks and son Lamar O. (Neal) Hooks, Jr. (Natalie); numerous cherished nieces Leslie B. Klos (Jimmy) and nephews; a much loved cousin, Cathy S. Toepfer (Henry); great nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. preceding Mass. Interment will be private. Donations to St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 1609 Carrollton Avenue Metairie, LA 70005 preferred, in lieu of flowers.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2019