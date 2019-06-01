Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Henryetta Nunez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Henryetta Nunez passed away on May 29, 2019 in Slidell, Louisiana at the age of 78. Joan was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Slidell. She is survived by her loving daughter Anna Embry and son-in-law John Embry. Joan is the sister of Theresa Nunez and grandmother of James Embry (Melissa), Paul Embry (Anna), and Sarah Arnevik (David). She is the great-grandmother of Ethan Embry, Colton Embry, Kate Embry, Finn Embry, and Zoey Arnevik. Joan was also the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents John Nunez and Anna Brenckle Nunez. Joan was employed for several years at the Triangle Bicycle Shop in New Orleans. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Joan was a resident of Heritage Manor Assisted Living in Slidell for several years where she developed many cherished friendships. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the same location. A private interment will be held at Cypress Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to may be made. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 5, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.