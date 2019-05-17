|
Joan Laurich Parker passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a native of New Orleans born to Oscar Guttierrez and Mae Petersen. She is survived by her four children: Robin Termine (Troy), Kathy Templet (Paul), Raymond Laurich, Jr., Stanley Laurich (Colleen); her sisters, Marlene Martin and Yvonne Thames; her twin brother, James Guttierrez and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members. A private Graveside Service was held in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019