The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Laurich Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Laurich Parker Obituary
Joan Laurich Parker passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a native of New Orleans born to Oscar Guttierrez and Mae Petersen. She is survived by her four children: Robin Termine (Troy), Kathy Templet (Paul), Raymond Laurich, Jr., Stanley Laurich (Colleen); her sisters, Marlene Martin and Yvonne Thames; her twin brother, James Guttierrez and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members. A private Graveside Service was held in Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now