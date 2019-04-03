Joan Mary Theresa Wax Butz departed this life on March 23, 2019. Beloved wife of John Butz and sister of George L. Wax. She was a resident of Covington, LA and a native of New Orleans, LA. In addition to her husband and brother, she is survived by her nephew Louis J. Wax, and her nieces Joann Wax Collins and Therese Wax Tournillon. Particular thanks is expressed to Peggy McCormick, her cousin, for the attention and devotion during her last illness. A graveside service will be held at St. Louis Cemetery #3, 3421 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans, LA, on Friday afternoon, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of New Orleans.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019