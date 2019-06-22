Joann Bridgett-Brinson departed this life at New Orleans East Hospital on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 66. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Joann was a graduate of Rabouin Senior High School. She was a retired LPN of Charity and Southeastern Hospitals. Loving wife of Robert F. Brinson Jr. Devoted mother of Brandon M. Gilmore and Blair Brinson. Daughter of Edna Mae Dodson and the late Herman Bridgett. Stepdaughter of the late Ralph Dodson. Granddaughter of Nancy Sanford. Sister of Cornelius Bridgett, Willie Mae Bridgett, Patricia Riley and the late Eleanor Allen. Aunt of the late Alex Allen Jr. Also survived by 2 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of City Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend a Memorial Service at City Church, 13123 I-10 Service Rd., New Orleans, LA on Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Chris Davis, officiating. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary