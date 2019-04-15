The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
JoAnn Catherine Talabock Obituary
JoAnn Catherine Talabock passed away at Fidelis Northshore II on April 13, 2019 at 11:34 AM, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Talabock. Mother of Bonnie Harris (Matthew Harris), Alan Talabock, and Chad Talabock (Shirley). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, a brother, Anthony Grabert, other relatives, and friends. She was the daughter of the late Welton Grabert and Noeline Marcel Grabert. She was a native of Houma, LA, and a longtime resident of Marrero. She was a housewife, mother and volunteer at PARD playground, as well as a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Services under the direction of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home. Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
