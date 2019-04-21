Heaven welcomed its newest angel Joann G. Lewis, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born January 17, 1947 in New Orleans, LA. Joann will always be remembered for her smile and outgoing personality that made you love her if you knew her for many years, or just meet her for the first time. Joann leaves to cherish all of the wonderful memories with her husband for over 50 years, Raphael Lewis, sister, Shirley Wilson and brother Joseph Guzman, Jr. Her niece, Jacquelyn Wilson and nephews Dana and Rudy Wilson. God-children, Kristy, Markaila and Karter and all of her dear cousins, brother and sister in laws and so many devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Guzman, Sr. and Henrietta Guzman, aunts and uncles, Milton and Mary Guzman, Albert and Clara Rock, Arthur Guzman, Jr. and her grandparents, Arthur and Carmelite Guzman, father and mother in law, Charles and Rose Estelle Dave Lewis. Joann was a devoted Catholic and attended St. David Elementary, St. Mary's High School and Southern University in New Orleans. She worked many years at Owens Illinois Glass Division, Sears and Roebucks, Notre Dame Seminary and as a homemaker whom welcomed all to her home. Joann was a life long member of St. David Catholic Church and after Katrina she became a loyal member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Ochsner Medical Staff, CVS Pharmacy on Jefferson, Hwy., and all of her dear friends at First American Bank. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life honoring Mrs. Joann G. Lewis at St. David Catholic Church, 5617 Saint Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122. Visitation 9 AM. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary