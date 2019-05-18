|
|
JoAnn Lovas Willinsky entered into Eternal Rest on May 17, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Algiers, LA on July 6, 1935 and was a lifelong resident of Gretna, Harvey and River Ridge. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnauld Willinsky; brothers, Al Lovas (Faye), A. J. Lovas and Herman "Bubby" Lovas; parents, Abel S. Lovas and Irene Charbonnet Lovas. Loving and devoted mother of Deborah Lehrmann (Jerry), Sybil Bergeron (Steve) and the late Karen Fletcher. Grandmother of Christina Van Ness (the late T. J.), Nicholas Bergeron, Zachary Bergeron and great-grandmother of Chloe Van Ness. Aunt to Kandy Lovas Soeller (Gene) and Lester "Bosco" Ledet. Loving sister-in-law of Wylene Lovas. Also survived by other loving relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements will be private. Mothe Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. To view and sign the online guest book, visit: www.mothefunerals.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019