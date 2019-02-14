JoAnn Marie Moody transitioned to her heavenly home February 10, 2019. The daughter of the late Lawrence and Mildred Moody. Granddaughter of the late William and Victoria Marshall. Guardian mother of Lorrie Sandifer, Raynell Moody, Jr. (Tammy), Jacques Francois and the late Randy M. Moody. The sister of Lawrence (Geraldine), Morris (Emelda), and Raynell Moody, Sr. JoAnn also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Jefferson Parish Public School System, Jefferson Parish Clerk of Court Registrar of Voters Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, All Saints Catholic Church, St Paul Baptist Church, St Anthony Catholic Church and other neighboring churches are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St Anthony Catholic Church, 924 Monroe Street, Gretna, La. 70053, Saturday February 16, 2019 at 1 pm. Father Peter Weiss officiating. Interment following at Westlawn Memorial Park, 1225 Whitney Ave., Gretna, LA 70053
