Dr. Joanna Robinson Miller, born Joanna Faust Robinson on December 8, 1934 in New Orleans. Died peacefully in the company of family on June 20, 2019 in her home in Folsom, LA at the age of 84. Dr. Miller knew from a young age that she wanted to be a doctor, and established a long and successful career as an anesthesiologist at a time when few women entered the medical profession as physicians. She was a graduate of Sophie Newcomb College, LSU Medical School, and trained as an anesthesiologist at Parkland Medical Center in Dallas. She practiced as an anesthesiologist in Kenosha, Wisconsin while she was married to Dr. Verlyn Michael Miller. After they divorced, she moved back to New Orleans and practiced in hospitals including East Jefferson, Baptist and Charity. She moved to Covington in 1973 and practiced at St. Tammany Parish Hospital from 1984 to the early nineteen-nineties. She was known for her professionalism, integrity, kindness and cheerful spirit throughout her career. Dr. Miller contributed to the Northshore community through her participation in organizations including P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Folsom Native Plants Society, and AAUW (American Association of University Women). She served as a pastoral care coordinator and a member of the vestry of Christ Episcopal Church. While serving as a board member of St. Tammany Parish Hospital Foundation she helped to establish St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice. She also served as a board member of Clearwater Sanctuary. When she retired, she built a home on her beloved family property on the Little Tchefuncte River, where she enjoyed the beauty of nature all around her and continued to contribute to her community. A lifelong learner, Dr. Miller enjoyed traveling, reading (especially biographies and books on history, nature, and spirituality), gardening, listening to classical music, playing the piano, and creating art. Largely self-taught, she painted, took and printed photographs, and experimented with printmaking and other mediums. She took the time to see the beauty in small things, such as tiny flowers and the changing light in the trees. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, and always inquired about the well-being of others even when she faced significant challenges in terms of her decreasing mobility. She was admired for her fortitude, empathy, kindness, generosity and sparkling wit. Dr. Miller is predeceased by her parents Virgil A.A. Robinson, D.D.S. and Myrtle Trascher Robinson, along with other family members. Surviving family members include her brother, Rev. Virgil A. A. Robinson, Jr. and his wife Marilynn; her daughter Kay Papavassiliu and her husband Dr. Ioanis Papavassiliu; her grandchildren Stella and Ruby, her two nephews Virgil and Philip, and many beloved family members including her aunt, cousins, her grand-nephew and two grand-nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org) and St. Tammany Parish Hospital Hospice, 725 W. 11th Avenue, Covington LA 70433. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to June 30, 2019