On Wednesday May 8, 2019 JoAnne Lasher, age 78 of Slidell, LA passed peacefully to be with our Lord. Mrs. Lasher is survived by her children Wayne A. Lasher (Julie), John E. Lasher (Cindy), and Donna Ritter (Charlie), her long-time companion Donald Poucher and 3 stepchildren Louise, Karen, and Debbie, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and her brother Frank Ferrer. She is preceded in death by her parents Catherine and Anthony Ferrer. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her family would like to invite everyone to a visitation to honor JoAnne on Tuesday May 14, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm with the funeral service starting at 7 pm. from the chapel of Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452.