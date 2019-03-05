Joanne Sgroi Toscano passed away at the age of 79 on Friday March 1, 2019. She was the proud mom of Harold G. Toscano (Mariel) and Millie Toscano Pelias. She was fondly known as "maw maw" by her 7 grandchildren who meant the world to her, Joseph Harold Toscano, Dylan Paul Toscano, Blake Andrew Toscano, Michael Anthony Toscano, Olivia Lillian Pelias, Nicolas Harold Constantine Pelias and Matthew Joseph Victor Pelias. She was the loving sister of Fran Sgroi Tosh. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Joanne also leaves behind Prissy, her rescue dog of 10 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Florence Sgroi and her brother Joseph Michael Sgroi Jr. Joanne was born in Washington, DC. Her family relocated to New Orleans, LA in 1946. She graduated from East Jefferson High School with the Class of 1957. Joanne worked as a computer programmer for the Corps of Engineers until her retirement. Joanne was friends of Bill W for 25 years. She loved cooking, walking Prissy in the park, playing Yahtzee and spending time with her family especially her children and grandchildren. Her big heart, big smile and infectious laugh will be missed by those who loved her. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at 9:30am on Saturday March 9, 2019 in the J Garic Schoen Chapel of JACOB SCHOEN and SON, 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119. Visitation will begin at 8:30am and continue until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Animal Rescue of New Orleans (ARNO). Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary