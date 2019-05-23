Jodice Marie Clark transitioned into eternal life on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a retired Executive Chef of the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino. She was also a former Chef at the Hilton Riverside Hotel in New Orleans, LA. She was the daughter of Margie Young Clark and the late Freddie Clark, Jr.; Sister of Cordell (Rasta), David and Thaddeus Clark, Stephanie Clark-Bethley, LaJean Green, LaShanti Dawson and the late Michael and Terence Clark; Sister-in-law of Joyce Clark, Valeria Dillon-Clark and Gerald Green Sr.; Niece of Verna Clark-Holloway, Brenda and Richard Clark, Earline, Minnie and Cynthia Young, Patricia Lumpkins and the late Geraldine Williams-Grinell, Kernie Grinell, R. Joseph and Robert Clark, Sr.; Godmother of Daniel Holifield, Robert (Trae) Dorsey and the late David K. Holifield; Also survived by a loyal and devoted friend and sister Charlene Rosette; best friend and brother Noel Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Second Zion Baptist Church No. 1 and Beacon Light Baptist Church of Houma; priest and parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church; employees of Ochsner Medical Center, TJ Maxx, Tameron LNG, Victor Manning Driving School; and members of the Zulu Social Aide and Pleasure Club Inc. are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church of Louisiana, 1925 Ursuline Avenue beginning 11:00 a.m. Church visitation 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. only. Private burial to follow. Rev. David M. Patin, Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019