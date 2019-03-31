The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Joe "Jay" Chevalier passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home in Kenner. He was 83. Born on March 4, 1936 in Lecompte, LA, Jay dreamed of being an entertainer. He pursued his dream, becoming a prolific songwriter and tireless entertainer. Years of hard work resulted in his induction into the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, Songwriter's Hall of Fame and Louisiana Political Hall of Fame. On July 26, 2006, Jay's song, "Come Back to Louisiana", was proclaimed the official Katrina Recovery song by the Louisiana State Legislature and Jay was formally named the first Louisiana State Troubador. Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Jewell Chevalier; his daughter-in-law, Diana Londahl Chevalier; and his son, Tony Vic Chevalier. Beloved husband of 21 years to Gisela Marina Chevalier. Father of Jan Chevalier Gallo (Anthony), Jay "Butch" Chevalier, Cid Chevalier (Gina), and Karel Guerra-Roca. Grandfather of Jeremy and Joshua (Kari) Chevalier, Heather Chevalier Hillebrand (Corey), Constance and Dannielle Castillon and Mary Castillon Dingman (Connor). Brother of Judie Jane Chevalier Proctor (Ray). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A second funeral service will be held at Pisgah Baptist Church, 3467 Hwy. 12, Forest Hill, LA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Butters Cemetery, Forest Hill, LA. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
