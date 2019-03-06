Joe Edward Baucum, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Barataria, LA, on February 6, 2019, with his beloved wife Cindy at his side, following a fierce and courageous battle with cancer. Joe was born on May 17, 1940, in New Boston, TX, lived in numerous interesting locations during his lifetime, and moved to Barataria, LA upon his retirement. Joe's career included military service in the Army (Purple Heart recipient) and health care administration positions in the VA. He was extremely proud of his military service and his support of veterans. However, he also had a passion for volunteering with non-profits – especially those involving the natural environment and horticulture. In recent years, he served on the boards of Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater New Orleans, the state Louisiana Master Naturalist Association, Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful, Better Swamps & Garden Club, Jefferson Parish Council of Garden Clubs, the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, and Louisiana Urban Forestry Council. Joe actively participated in projects with numerous other non-profit organizations. Among his most fulfilling accomplishments were the planting of a forest of live oaks in the Westbank Expressway median through Marrero and Westwego, construction of a mile-long raised boardwalk through the cypress swamp in Jean Lafitte's Nature Study Park, and facilitating the installation of numerous Blue Star Memorial Markers throughout the Greater New Orleans area, dedicated to past, present and future veterans of the Armed Services. Joe and Cindy created nearly 40 years of wonderful adventures and memories together, many of which appeared in photos on their annual Christmas cards. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by daughters Constance Little of Pueblo, CO, and Rebecca Phillips (Derek) of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Spencer, Blair and Griffin Little, and Jordan and Taylor Phillips; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lanita Doering, Mark Telkamp, Kevin Telkamp, Danalee Evenson, and Karyn Baucum; and numerous nephews and nieces. Joe was preceded in death by his parents William Emmett Baucum, Sr. and Jewel B. Baucum, sister Doris Buttram, and brother William Emmett Baucum, Jr. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the gardens of Restaurant des Familles, 7163 Barataria Boulevard, Crown Point, LA, with memorial visitation from 9 AM until the memorial commemoration at 11 AM. In the interest of the environment and to facilitate parking, carpooling is suggested. Attendees are encouraged to take a nature walk in Jean Lafitte National Historical Park's Barataria Unit or in Jean Lafitte's Nature Study Park post celebration and enjoy what Joe loved best. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joe's memory to , the , or Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater New Orleans. Mothe Funeral Home handled arrangements, please visit www.mothefunerals.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary