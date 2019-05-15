Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Keys. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson Inc. 11112 Jefferson Hwy River Ridge , LA 70123 (504)-469-2243 Visitation 9:00 AM Cypress Grove Missionary Baptist Church 901 31st St. Kenner Louisiana , LA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Cypress Grove Missionary Baptist Church 901 31st St. Kenner , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Keys was affectionately known to many as any of the following "King, Homes, Pawpaw or Poppe" was born February 3, 1932, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 87. A resident of Kenner, LA. He was born in Jeff Davis County of Bassfield, Mississippi. A retired pipefitter from BOH Brothers construction and Conzonere Plumbing. Brother Keys was preceded in death by his parents Aletha and Jessie "Jack" Keys, his former wife Letha Johnson Keys, a son Lyneric Keys, siblings; Mary Jane, Gearlean, Juanita, Jessie (Jack) Jr., Robert Earl, William, Elijah and Verdie Keys. Son in law Kevin Allen, brother-in-law Lorey Martin Sr. and sisters in law Mary Joy Manual and Vera S. Martin. Grandchildren; Brandy Keys, Ron Rachal and Rachel, Samatha, Allen Jr. and Alandra Washington. He leaves cherished memories to his wife of 39 years Martha A. Martin Keys; 10 children and their spouses; Joe Allen (Shawanda) Keys of Baton Rouge, LA., James (Joycelyn) Keys of Kenner, LA, Deollie Rita Allen of Kenner, LA, Janice Peg (Donald) Harris of Reserve, LA., Robert (Sonija) Keys of Atlanta, GA, Patricia (William) Holifield of Lithonia, GA, Lynette (Keith) Jones of Kenner, LA, Leonard Jordan Sr. of Cleveland, OH, Gerald Jordan of Kenner, LA, Sandra (Allen) Washington of Destrehan, LA, His Siblings Ruby Buckley, Geneva Thompson and Annie Graves of Bassfield, MS. And Alice Franklin of Moss Point, MS, a brother-in-law; Larry Martin Sr. and sister-in-law Verdell (Sam) Stevenson, 27 grandchildren, great- and great -great grandchildren; many godchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Cypress Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 901 31st St. Kenner, Louisiana 70065 on Saturday May 18, 2019 starting at 9:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 am. Burial at Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery, Westwego, LA. Richardson Funeral Home of Jefferson, River Ridge, LA, in charge of arrangements.

