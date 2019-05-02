Joe "Buddy" Trahan, Jr. passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Metairie. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Darlene; 3 children; 5 grandchildren; 6 siblings; and countless other family and friends with whom he shared many meals as well as cherished, lively memories. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph F. Trahan, Sr. and Clare R. Trahan. Buddy dedicated over 50 years to the air conditioning and refrigeration service industry; his knowledge and expertise will be greatly missed. He was currently employed with Surgi's Heating and Air Conditioning. He had an appetite for cooking and music but was most satisfied when he could share both. Joe "Buddy" lived his life in the moment, but loved eternally "Yesterday, Today, and Forever." Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Funeral Home 4900 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA 70001. To express condolences please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. <http://www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com> For those interested in alternatives to sending flowers, donations are being accepted in his memory at https://www.gofundme.com/taking-care-of-business-for-joe-buddy Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019