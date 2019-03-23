Joel "Joe" Francis Jenkins, age 61, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born and raised in Covington, LA. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca LeBlanc (husband Mark) and grandson Joel, along with Rebecca's mother, Elizabeth Galloway, stepdaughters, Rachel Cook and Leslie Williams, and their children Herman, Madyson, Marley, Harlan, and Heath. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert "Bobby" Jenkins (Paulette), Mary Owens (Thomas), James Jenkins (Blanche), and Judy Jenkins; as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Schlenker Jenkins, brother Ronald John Jenkins, and sister, Sylvia Jean Jenkins. Joe, owner of Jenkins Water Well Service, was a third generation well driller and service man. He had an undeniable love for his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a great passion for deer hunting, fishing, and cooking. He was known for the big rack bucks he killed and his Good Friday Fish Fry among many other things. Anywhere he went, he ran into someone he knew. Joe will be missed by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Covington, Louisiana with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Reception to follow at the LeBlanc Residence. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary