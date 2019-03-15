Joseph Vincent Brocato, age 95, went to the Lord peacefully, on March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his ten children, Barbara Brocato, Kathleen Judd, Peggy Aultman, Joseph Brocato, Robert Brocato, John Brocato, Annette Hatty, Mary Caraway, Patricia Bergeron, and Michael Brocato, his sister Camille Spaid, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Peggy, and daughter, Theresa. After graduating from Loyola University, he began a successful career, working in management at numerous banks over his 45 years in the banking industry. A World War II veteran, Joseph was an incredibly generous man and worked on behalf of many charitable organizations including The United Way, Boy Scouts of America, and Catholic Charities. To his children he imparted his belief in the Lord, a strong work ethic, and respect for the common man. He was a long-time resident of Amherst, NY, Metairie, LA, Mandeville, LA, and Santa Rosa Beach, FL. After a private ceremony with military honors, Joseph Brocato was laid to rest. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary