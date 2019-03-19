Joey Anthony Hinrichs, age 48, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 14, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Henry W. Hinrichs, Sr., and Artimese Liuzza Hinrichs, brothers, Henry "Hank" W. Hinrichs, Jr., and Stephen M. Hinrichs, and a sister, Honey M. Hinrichs. He is survived by his siblings, Kathleen H. Marchand, Michael T. Hinrichs, Sr., Cheryl A. Louvier, and Jodi H. Landry along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joey loved music and was an accomplished drummer, pianist and organist. He lived everyday loving the Lord and his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Visitation and Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana. The Visitation will begin at 9:00 am - 11:00 am, and the Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 am. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be dedicated in his honor to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill www.nami.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary