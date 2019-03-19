The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
For more information about
Joey Hinrichs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joey Hinrichs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joey Anthony Hinrichs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joey Anthony Hinrichs Obituary
Joey Anthony Hinrichs, age 48, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 14, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Henry W. Hinrichs, Sr., and Artimese Liuzza Hinrichs, brothers, Henry "Hank" W. Hinrichs, Jr., and Stephen M. Hinrichs, and a sister, Honey M. Hinrichs. He is survived by his siblings, Kathleen H. Marchand, Michael T. Hinrichs, Sr., Cheryl A. Louvier, and Jodi H. Landry along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joey loved music and was an accomplished drummer, pianist and organist. He lived everyday loving the Lord and his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Visitation and Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana. The Visitation will begin at 9:00 am - 11:00 am, and the Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 am. A private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be dedicated in his honor to National Alliance for the Mentally Ill www.nami.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now