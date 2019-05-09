On Sunday, May 5, 2019 Joey Scott Ryan, age 58, of Pearl River, La. passed away. He was a brick mason in the construction industry and an avid outdoor sportsman. Joey was of the Pentecostal faith. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Johnson Ryan, 2 sons, Steven and Cody Ryan (Stacy), his Mother Audrey England, his father, Robert Lee Ryan, a brother, Robert Ryan (Edna), and a sister, Penny Easley (Mark), half brother's, Cruz and Sean Ryan, nephews, Robert Ryan, II and Robby Wells and his Goddaughter, Sheridan Walker. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jerney Ryan, Jersey Ryan, Jorden Serpas and Harley Madere. Mr. Ryan is preceded in death by his step son Dustin Latour. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM, from the chapel of D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 hwy. 41, Pearl River, La. Visitation on Friday from 12:00 PM until service time at 2 PM. Interment to follow at Austin Cemetery, Pearl River, La.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019