John "Alton" Brown passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 74 at St. Joseph Senior Residence. Loving father of Christopher Allen Brown and Jeanette Catherine Brown. A proud grandfather of Brandon Joseph Brown, Kayla Marie Brown and Marissa Anne Brown. Son of Genevieve Seraphine LeNormand Brown and the late John Malcolm Brown of Bush, LA. Brother of Danny M. Brown (Donna). He is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Buras, LA and the Westbank. He graduated from Buras High School. He was an advocate fan of the Saints and LSU. He retired from the ASCO after 18 years of service. He enjoyed playing poker with his friends, watching sports, but mostly spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Exp., Marrero, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019