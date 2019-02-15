John Adolph Rehage passed away at home on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 86. Dedicated and loving husband to Loyce Griffin Rehage for 62 years. Father of John Adolph Rehage Jr. (Lori), Patricia Ann Rehage, and Philip Joseph Rehage (Connie). Grandfather of nine. Great-grandfather of thirteen. Son of the late Adolph John Rehage Jr. and Louise Ball Rehage. Brother of George Joseph Rehage Sr., Judith Ann Provenzano, and the late Joycelyn Rose Rehage. John was a lifelong resident of the New Orleans area. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish. He was a dedicated banker at First NBC, NBC of Jefferson, and Whitney Bank and he was also a previous employee of CCRNO (Catholic Charismatic Renewal of New Orleans). He served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant House of New Orleans, 611 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112 or at https://www.covenanthouse.org/donation-options/donate-now. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary