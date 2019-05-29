John Allen Burgbacher died peacefully at home on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his children; Linda LeRay, David Burgbacher (Thea), and Patricia Fowler (William), grandchildren; Russell (Carrie), John (Elizabeth), Stephanie Hennigan, Adam Brymer (Honey), and Andy Brymer (Audrina), and great-grandchildren; MacKenzie, Lucas, John, Max and Ben. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Marjorie Burgbacher. John was born in Fostoria, Ohio to Perry and Grace Burgbacher. Upon graduation from the local high school, he began his studies at Ohio State University, which were interrupted by a 3-year stint in the Army Air Corps. He then returned to OSU where he earned a BS and MS degree in chemical engineering. He was employed by Shell Oil Company for 36 years, retiring as Sr. Staff Environmental Engineer. Mr. Burgbacher was active in Boy Scouting, serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 269. Under his leadership, a number of scouts achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He led a trek to Philmont Scout Ranch and to the National Jamboree. He was presented the Silver Beaver and Lutheran Lamb awards. John and his wife enjoyed traveling abroad, spending several trips researching his German ancestry dating back to the 1600's. Upon retiring, John became active in AARP's TaxAide program, assisting seniors in preparing their income taxes. He also coordinated this effort for a 3-parish area. John was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran church, serving in several leadership capacities, and singing in the choir. He also was a member of AARP 2924 and Mardi Gras Chorus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1001 W. Esplanade Ave. Kenner, LA., on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12 Noon. Visitation will begin at 10AM until service time. A private burial will be held at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ the King Lutheran church or to . To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019