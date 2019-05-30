John Brad Lacy, age 66, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Relatives, friends of the family, members of Abundant Life Tabernacle and Macedonia Baptist Church are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10AM at Abundant Life Tabernacle, 1701 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA with Pastor Tyrone G Jefferson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9AM until the hour of service. A private interment will follow. He is preceded in death by his parents, John U and Evonne W Lacy; grandparents, Rev John W & Helen G Lacy and Lonnie M & Cora L Dumas. He leaves to cherish his many precious memories, his loving sister, Michelle Lacy; 3 brothers, Kerry, Ronnie and Timothy Lacy; aunts, Annette Veal and Katie Jetter; his cousin, Sadie Cook; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019