John C. Tournillon


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. Tournillon Obituary
John C. Tournillon, a resident of Slidell, LA, and former resident of Denham Springs, LA. went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was a resident at Heritage Manor. John was 80 years old and a native of New Orleans. Born October 12, 1938. He was the son of the late William M. Tournillon Sr. and Antoinette Abinanti Tournillon. A laborer at various jobs all his life, he enjoyed working with his hands. John was a big LSU and Saints fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams on TV. Survived by his son John C. Tournillon Jr. His second wife Sheila Pete Tournillon (mother of John Jr. and Christopher), sister Karen Tournillon Daniel, and brother William (Mike) Tournillon Jr. Preceded in death by his third wife Linda Taylor Tournillon and his son Christopher Paul Tournillon. A private service will be held at his final resting place, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to Notre Dame Hospice, 1000 Howard Ave. 10th floor New Orleans, LA. 70113 or to . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 12, 2019
