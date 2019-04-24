John Dawson is being laid to rest on Friday, April 26, 2019 at age of 64. He passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 9:52 p.m. after a battle with Cancer. He was born on November 10, 1954 to Elizabeth McCoy Dawson and Roy Dawson, Sr. He is a native New Orleanian who graduated from Walter L. Cohen High School and went on to serve our country in the United States Army. Upon return, John attended Delgado Community College where he studied music. Music was his passion, especially playing the lead guitar. He dedicated his life to polishing his craft while studying such greats as Jimi Hendrix, George Benson, and Leo Nocentelli. In fact, we can credit John Dawson for his significant contribution to our city, its music and its culture. During his career, John has shared the stage with almost every musical artist known to New Orleans and beyond and has toured the world as our city's ambassador, representing our Jazz, Blues, Funk, R and B and Gospel music. He even formed his own bands, Dawson's Attack and Funk Mob. John was an amazing artist and an even better human being. He aspired to greatness and dreamed big, while encouraging those around him to do the same. John Dawson was a visionary who will be greatly missed by all who loved him dearly. He leaves behind his daughter Cecile Dawson, sisters Brenda and Peggy Dawson, brothers Theodore, Rickey, and Roy Dawson, his aunts Mary Hogan, Rosalie McCoy Johnson and uncle Raymond McCoy, Sr. He is also survived by his granddaughters Tiaounsinay, Tahjae, and Tiajanae Dawson, grandson Marquez Dawson, great granddaughter Tiajah Davison, and great grandson Isaiah Westfield. John was also dearly loved and will be missed by Damion Neville and James Hampton who he raised as his own and their children Marc Anthony Jones, Danielle Porché, James Hampton, Jr., Brian Sterling, and Alina Hampton. He is also mourned by a host of cousins, his musical family and a long list of devoted, adoring friends and fans. Relatives, friends, local musicians and fans are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Street beginning 11 am. Rev. Reginald Cummings, officiating. Church visitation 10 am until service time. Entombment St Louis Number 1 Cemetery. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary