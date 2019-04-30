John "Jack" Demarest, Sr. died at age 87 on Monday, April 29, 2019. Jack was a native of New Orleans, member of St. Ann Church and worthy recipient of the St. Louis Medallion. He worked for 32 years at NASA and retired as the NASA manager for the Michoud Assembly Facility. He also served as president of the Resurrection Association of Men. Jack is survived by his loving wife, the former Janice Hogan and his four beloved children, Jane Skerkoske (Mark), John (Kellie), Brian (Julie) and Craig (Jennifer) and grandchildren Brandon, Caitlin, Connor and Sydney. Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. Ann Church, 3601 Transcontinental Drive on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by Mass at noon. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090 ( ). JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of the arrangements. To view and sign the register book, visit www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019