John E. Schiro, M.D. returned to Marrero in December of 2018 and passed away at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey to Salvator and Rose Partyka Schiro. Husband of Debra Ehrhard Schiro. Father of the late Adrienne Schiro. Step-father of Angelia Boudreaux (Derek) and Tammy Law. Grandfather of Mallory Boudreaux. Brother of Gregory Schiro (Lilona) and the late Robert Schiro. He is also survived by his precious puppies, Suzette and Renee as well as his many friends and co-workers in Cameron, MO. John served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Venciza, Italy. He worked as a physician and surgeon in the Army, on the West Bank for 30+ years, and in Cameron, Missouri for 16 years. Throughout his life and career, he made his home in many places- including New York, New Jersey, Monroe, the French Quarter, Harvey, Cameron, MO, Kansas City, MO and Marrero. In his younger days, he traveled throughout Europe and one time did the "See Europe for $5.00/day" plan, and actually came home with money left over. He enjoyed driving and exploring, and he and Debbie got lost more than once on these adventures. He loved to cook (and eat). He also did wood working, making his own dining room table with chairs that had carvings, a breakfront and a buffet table that he was very proud of. He was what you would call "a good man". He was smart, kind, and honest, had great integrity, was generous to a fault, treated all people as equals, and had a wicked sense of humor. He loved all things New Orleans – the food, the music, the people and the New Orleans Saints. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any animal sanctuary or no kill shelter of your choice. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary