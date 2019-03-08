John Earl Caulking passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019, of cancer. He was 72. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by family at his home in Mandeville, LA. John was the beloved husband of Rose Madeleine Patron Caulking for 31 years, and a loving father to Madeleine Pons Tesch (Ryan Edward Tesch) and Samuel Henry Pons (Lindsay Kramer Pons). He was the proud and adoring grandfather (Poppy) of Autumn Rowan Tesch, Brooke Iliahnna Tesch, Oliver Samuel Pons, Ellis Kramer Pons, and Benjamin James Pons. He is also survived by his sisters, Clara Caulking Biondolillo (Russell), Katherine Caulking France (Ludwig), and brothers-in law, Arthur S. Patron (Pam) and Ronald H. Patron (Sandy). Born September 13, 1946 in New Orleans, LA, he was preceded in death by his parents, the late Francis Joseph Caulking and Adele Torres Caulking and his brother Francis Charles Caulking. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A special thanks to Verna Patron Bieber and Angelique Patron Hall for their loving care and comfort during his illness. John received his Juris Doctorate degree from the LSU Law Center and was a retired military Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corp Officer, with an advanced degree from the Judge Advocate General's Law School at the University of Virginia. In his 30+ years of law practice, he served as Legal Advisor to Walter Reed Medical Center, the Military District of Washington (MDW), practiced military law in Washington, D.C., Europe, Asia, and civil law in Louisiana. He was a past member of the Louisiana State Bar Association and had been admitted to practice before the U. S. Supreme Court. After retiring from the Army, John was appointed by Gov. Mike Foster as the Executive Director of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, and lectured throughout the state. He was a Qualified Louisiana Mediator and President of Louisiana Mediation, L.L.C. John was a long time member and past president of the Northlake-Mandeville Rotary Club, and several other organizations. A private memorial service is planned for immediate family and close friends. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary