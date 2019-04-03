John Earl Young entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 63. He was a native of Batesville, MS and a resident of Gretna, LA. John attended West Jefferson High School, Phillips Junior College and Seminary School. He was a self-employed landscaper. Devoted father of John "Juggie" Earl Young, Jr. and Maurice "Poppa" Earl Miller. Beloved son of Julia Ransom and the late John "Junior" Young. Grandson of the late Isaiah and Bobbie Lee McLaughlin, Sidney Walker and James "Doc" and Edna Young. Brother of Reginald Young, Barbara Y. LaFrance and Lucretia Young. John is also survived by his loving companion Patricia Bowman, and her children Lorraine Miller, Ronald Jones, Patrice Walton and Patrick Bowman; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, St Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Sunrise Baptist Church, and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church 1533 Horace Street New Orleans, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Dean Robinson, host pastor; Pastor Norman Francis, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe Street, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary